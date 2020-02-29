Fort Wayne home catches fire twice in the same day

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne fire crews paid an east side home multiple visits Friday to put out two separate fires.

While responding to the second fire in the 1300 block of Summit Street, southwest of Indiana Tech around 5 p.m., a man at the scene told WANE 15 that he lived at the residence. He said that crews had been there early Friday around 6 a.m. for an electrical fire.

A spokesperson with the Fort Wayne Fire Department confirmed that report with WANE 15.

No injuries were reported in either fire. The resident at the scene said the first fire had caused everyone inside to evacuate, so no one had been inside during the second fire.