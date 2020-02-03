Fort Wayne group honoring National Missing Persons Day

Ribbons at Headwaters Park in honor of National Missing Persons Day Day

A Fort Wayne victim advocacy group is honoring National Missing Persons Day. Justice, Accountability and Victim Advocacy, or JAVA, has asked people to remember the city’s missing people on Monday, February 3.

The group said about 2,300 people are missing nationwide. They cite Indiana State Police’s Missing Persons Bulletin as reporting at least 43 missing persons in Fort Wayne as of January 17, 2020.

JAVA is honoring local missing persons at Headwaters Park.

Yellow, green, and royal blue ribbons will be tied to trees and supplemented with a special light blue ribbon in honor of Kevin Nguyen, who has been Missing since December 9, 2018.

The Martin Luther King Jr. bridge will be lit in the solid but alternating colors of Yellow (missing persons), Green (missing children) and royal blue (unidentified missing persons).