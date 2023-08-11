STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — The Fort Wayne Railroad Historical Society is expanding its presence in northeast Indiana.

On Saturday, the organization will reopen a “historic” railroad station in Pleasant Lake, which is located south of Angola in Steuben County.

The 141-year-old railroad station will serve as the headquarters for the Indiana Rail Experience, a partnership between Fort Wayne Railroad Historical Society and Indiana Northeastern Railroad.

The station’s interior is largely intact, according to Fort Wayne Railroad, but the organization also noted that it will likely need a new platform, new lighting fixtures and other amenities.

“As a former resort town, Pleasant Lake is an ideal spot to see these dreams develop,” said Elten Bowers, president of the Pleasant Lake Historical Society. “We’re excited to help stabilize the town’s remaining historic structures and create opportunities for reinvestment.”

The railroad station will host various programs and allow Fort Wayne Railroad Historical Society to expand railroad tourism in northeast Indiana.

Constructed in 1882, the railroad station initially served Fort Wayne & Jackson Railroad and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places, according to Fort Wayne Railroad Historical Society.

The opening the of new headquarters lines up with the annual Pleasant Lake Days festival.