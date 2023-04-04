FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Because of severe weather expected on Wednesday, GFL will begin collecting garbage and recycling two hours earlier than normal. The early start will help crews get collections completed before storms are expected to move in.

People who might normally wait until morning to put out their garbage and recycling bins should do so Tuesday evening.

A 15 Fury Alert Day has been issued for our area Wednesday. A powerful weather system is headed toward our area overnight and through the afternoon Wednesday. The best chances for severe weather will be between 4 pm and 7 pm tomorrow.