Fort Wayne garage fire “deemed to be intentionally set” by investigators

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Fire Department said a garage fire south of downtown Wednesday afternoon was intentionally set.

They responded to the 2800 block of Fairfield Avenue, just south of the intersection with W Pontiac Street around 3:45 p.m.. At the scene, crews observed a 2 car detached garage with large amounts of fire and a vehicle in the driveway that was also on fire.

Two occupants inside the home were able to safely evacuate. They told investigators that they looked out the window and saw flames coming from the garage. The home suffered minor damage, and another vehicle in the driver also had minor damage.

The Fort Wayne Fire Department was assisted by AEP to cut a power lines to the house to protect exposure and help put out the garage and vehicle fires.

The department said, “The fire was deemed to be intentionally set and is being investigated by Fort Wayne Fire Department Arson investigators.” The official cause of the fire is unknown.