Fort Wayne Freeze raises $22,000 for officer battling cancer

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — They played to raise money for one of their own and now the numbers are in.

On Jan. 4, the Fort Wayne Freeze Police Hockey Team competed in a charity game against the Toledo Fire Department.

This weekend, the team announced on Facebook that they were able to raise $22,000 from donations and through a silent auction.

The money will go to Fort Wayne Police Officer Andrew Fry, 27, who was diagnosed with stage four Non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma in August. There is no known cure for the type of cancer.

The money will help Fry and his family cover the cost of medical bills.

The Fort Wayne Freeze team is made up of Fort Wayne Police Department employees.

They said they have played for a lot of causes but few have hit as close to home for them as that of Officer Fry.