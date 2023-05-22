FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — On Monday, the Fort Wayne Fire Department’s (FWFD) 95th recruit class kicked off its first day of training at the Public Safety Academy.

This week represents the first of over 20 weeks of training that the 28 recruits will go through before they graduate on Oct. 26, 2023.

In order to complete the training, the recruits will have to obtain seven certifications:

Fire Fighter I

Fire Fighter II

Emergency Medical Technician (Basic)

Hazardous Materials

Technical Rescue

FEMA National Incident Management System

Fire Apparatus Driver Operator

“They’re all young, hungry, physically fit, [and] ready to take on this new job, and I’m excited for them,” said FWFD Fire Chief Eric Lahey.

Lahey also said he hopes the current recruit class will also the FWFD to achieve its goal of operating at a full staff of 360 employees.