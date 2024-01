FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Fort Wayne Fire Department (FWFD) is working on a structure fire on the city’s northeast side in Canterbury Green Apartments.

Dispatch confirmed that the FWFD is working on a structure fire in the 2300 block of Abbey Drive in Canterbury Green Apartments.

WANE 15 crew at the scene reported heavy smoke coming from the building along with heavy fire and police presence.

WANE 15 crew is at the scene and will provide more information as it becomes available.