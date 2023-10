Fort Wayne Fire Department is investigating a structure fire.

Dispatch confirmed that the Fort Wayne Fire Department was called out to a structure fire response in the 1300 block of Stophlet Street at 7:30 p.m.

Dispatch confirmed that as of 8:10 p.m., the fire was under control but fire teams are continuing to work the fire.

The incident is still under investigation and WANE 15 will provide more updates as they are available.