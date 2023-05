FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Fort Wayne Fire Department (FWFD) tackled a house fire in southeast Fort Wayne Monday evening.

Crews were spotted in the 3000 block of Monroe Street.

When WANE 15 arrived, crews were starting to wrap up, but a firefighter at the scene said the fire started in the basement.

The FWFD said it will send a press release providing more details on the fire at a later time.