FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Firefighters responded to a house fire that happened Friday afternoon on Fort Wayne’s north side.

Firefighters were called to 1233 Valdosta Drive around 2:45 p.m. and found smoke coming from the attic and roof of the home when they arrived.

After an initial investigation, firefighters also found the fire had spread to the outside of the home.

Two occupants had self-evacuated from the home, according to firefighters.

Firefighters had the fire under control in 15 minutes, but the home still suffered moderate fire, water and smoke damage.

The fire remains under investigation.