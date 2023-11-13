FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Fort Wayne Fire Department (FWFD) responded to calls of a structure fire in downtown Fort Wayne Monday night.

Dispatch confirmed with WANE 15 that FWFD responded to a structure fire in the 100 block of W Wayne Street in downtown Fort Wayne. The call initially came in around 11 p.m. Monday.

According to WANE 15 crew on scene Harrison Street appears to be blocked off at this time and the fire looks to be under control.

WANE 15 will provide more information as it becomes available.