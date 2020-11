FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne fire crews were dispatched to the city’s southeast late Tuesday night on reports of a structure fire.

Several crews responded at 10:05 p.m. to the 4400 block of Plaza Drive, near S Anthony Boulevard and McKinnie Avenue.

Investigators say there were no occupants inside the home and no one was injured. The fire was under control in about 15 minutes.

This story will be updated as more information is released.