Fort Wayne Farm Show underway for 31st year

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Farm show kicked off its 31st year Tuesday.

There are roughly 1,100 hundred exhibitors at this year’s farm show with products from seeds, to the latest farm technology. New farm equipment is being introduced also being introduced, such as a state of the art combine.

In addition to the exhibitors, there will be seminars that will help educate farmers on techniques and methods to help their fields.

“To be able to come here to touch feel and be able to compare the equipment they are thinking could work best for their yields and their fields, they can do that here at this show,” explains Fred Cline, Show Director for TradeExpos, “They get a chance to talk to the dealers, get their questions asked, there’s also their peers that are walking around here. Get feedback from them, so it’s a unique place for the farming community to come together with the producers.”

The Fort Wayne Farm Show has grown over the decades to become one of the most respected farm shows in the country, attracting exhibitors and visitors from several states. All of these farmers converge on the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum.

“This building and this community have been very supportive of the show and something I find very unique, I am the show director, but you talk to any of our exhibitors here, they feel just as responsible for this show as we do, and to me that really a unique thing to discover,” says Cline, “Each year I worry about the weather, the crowds, what’s going to happen. If you saw again this morning, that lobby was full, it was standing room only, waiting to get into this show when the doors opened at 9. That’s a great feeling.”

The farm show hours for the rest of the expo are:

Wednesday, January 15: 9:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Thursday, January 16: 9:00 a.m. – 4 p.m.

A link to the show can be found by clicking here.