ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Another option is on the way for trash hauling services in parts of Allen County.

Waste Works, a new business owned by a Fort Wayne family, offers weekly trash and bi-weekly recycling services along with scheduled bulk trash pickups. The services will be available in areas outside Fort Wayne city limits starting July 1 in north, northwest and southwest Allen County. That service area could expand based on the demand, according to a release.

CEO Ryan Borchers has worked in the waste management industry for 20 years, and CFO Valerie Borchers has more than eight years of experience working for high-growth start-up organizations, according to the release.

“We started Waste Works because we saw a need for a garbage collection service that provides great service with fair and consistent pricing. Being a local family, we genuinely care about our friends and neighbors and the environment we serve. Our competitors today consist of large publicly traded companies that clearly do not care about our concerns. The level of service is declining at the same rate the prices are increasing and we know we can do better.” Ryan Borchers, Waste Works CEO

Click here to check if the services are offered at your home. Neighborhoods and large groups can email Ryan Borchers (ryan@wasteworksin.com) for group rates and possible discounts.

Visit the company’s website to learn more.