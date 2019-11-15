Fort Wayne family sends boys to school with feminine hygiene products

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Teenage boys with tampons? A Fort Wayne family drew international attention after a social media post went viral discussing just that.

Tara Ahrens made a Facebook post talking about how she is raising her children with an understanding of what she calls gender taboos, which are gender-specific topics that are typically avoided with the opposite sex, like feminine products and menstruation. She included photos of her two boys, Elijah, 16, and Micah, 15, who went with her while bra shopping for her daughter as well as a second photo where the boys are holding the tampons and pads they keep in their backpacks for female friends in need.

Ahrens said she made the suggestion to the boys while they were shopping for the bras, and later on Elijah and Micah asked her for feminine products they could take to school. They even requested buying pads as well as tampons for friends who did not use tampons. The boys said their female friends were receptive to the idea and some have taken them up on the offer.

Ahrens and her husband made an appearance on the Kelly Clarkson Show as well as an Australian radio station. They have also been contacted by a British publication over the post. She said the goal was to teach her boys empathy, and while her own boys are comfortable enough with themselves to carry feminine hygiene products, it is not for everyone.

“Not everyone has mothers, stable home situations, has access to period supplies,” said Ahrens. “This is a simple kindness, and it’s not right for everyone so known your child. Like all parenting advice, some works for you and some you just disregard.”

