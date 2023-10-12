FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A student at Haley Elementary School was arrested Thursday morning for battery, according to Fort Wayne Police.

FWPD confirmed to WANE 15 officers responded just before 9:45 a.m. to reports of a battery in progress at the elementary school on Maplecrest Road. Staff told police at the scene a student was throwing items around and battered a staff member as they were trying to contain the student in the room.

Police said they arrested the student for battery. No other details were provided.