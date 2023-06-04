FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Fort Wayne Daisies are memorialized forever for their impact on Fort Wayne and baseball.
On Saturday, the Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation in collaboration with the TinCaps, unveiled a new monument at Memorial Park.
The location of the monument is significant, as it was the team’s home field from 1946 to 1954. Two alumni were in attendance, Dolly Vanderlip Ozburn and Catherine (Katie) Horstman, along with grandchildren and great-grandchildren of late Daisies.
“Each Fort Wayne Daisies player, manager and bat girl/boy known to us is now recognized by name on one of the very sites where they played. These women represented Fort Wayne, our parks and recreational sports with distinction coming out of the World War II conflict and set a tone of excellence and team spirit that we still celebrate today.”Chuck Reddinger, Fort Wayne Parks Deputy Director of Recreation