FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Fort Wayne Daisies are memorialized forever for their impact on Fort Wayne and baseball.

On Saturday, the Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation in collaboration with the TinCaps, unveiled a new monument at Memorial Park.

The location of the monument is significant, as it was the team’s home field from 1946 to 1954. Two alumni were in attendance, Dolly Vanderlip Ozburn and Catherine (Katie) Horstman, along with grandchildren and great-grandchildren of late Daisies.