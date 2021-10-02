Fort Wayne crowds wear purple for Alzheimer’s awareness walk

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Crowds decked out in purple joined the Alzheimer’s Association in raising funds and awareness with the Walk to End Alzheimer’s Saturday at Parkview Field.

The Alzheimer’s Association Greater Indiana Chapter hosted the Fort Wayne Walk to End Alzheimer’s in-person at the TinCaps stadium.

Registration was at 9:00 a.m. and the opening ceremony was at 10:00 a.m., with the actual walk through downtown Fort Wayne at 10:30 a.m.

The organization stresses the health and safety of participants, staff and volunteers remain the top priorities. Options are also offered to participate online and “Walk From Home” in local neighborhoods. The in-person event will be held outside following CDC guidelines with safety protocols including physical distancing, contactless registration, hand sanitizing stations and more. Masks are welcome and will be available on-site.

On walk day, participants honored those affected by Alzheimer’s with the Promise Garden ceremony.

“We’re glad to be back in person this year because coming together in the fight against Alzheimer’s and dementia is so meaningful to our volunteers and participants,” said Abby Geha, coordinator of the Fort Wayne Walk to End Alzheimer’s. “The Promise Garden ceremony is an incredible visual display of the impact the disease has on our community, and it shows all those affected that they are not alone.”

Funds raised through the walk support Alzheimer’s Association research and programs for those affected by the disease.

“We are grateful for the incredible support we’ve received from this community over the years, and especially in light of the challenges we’ve all faced over the last year-and-a-half,” said Natalie Sutton, executive director of the Alzheimer’s Association Greater Indiana Chapter. “As our latest Facts and Figures report showed, COVID-19 has had a devastating impact on those living with Alzheimer’s and other dementia here in Indiana and across the country.”

The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research.

More than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease, a leading cause of death in the United States. More than 11 million family members and friends provide care to people living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias. In Indiana alone, there are 110,000 people living with the disease and 215,000 caregivers.

To register and receive the latest updates on this year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s, visit the website. The walk is supported by National Presenting Sponsor Edward Jones, Statewide Presenting Sponsor Eli Lilly & Company, and Statewide Major Sponsor Trilogy Health Services.