Fort Wayne Councilman Tom Didier to announce future political plans

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Councilman Tom Didier will announce his future political plans on Friday at 3 p.m. at the Fort Wayne Professional Firefighters Local 124 Hall.

According to a press release, Councilman Didier will be joined by his wife Mary, his daughters Paige and Lauren, grandson Colton and friends and family for his announcement.

Information posted on the City of Fort Wayne website informs that Tom Didier was elected to his first term in 2003 to serve Fort Wayne City Council’s 3rd District. He served as President of Council in 2008, 2013, 2017 and 2020. He has a focus on making, “Fort Wayne a prime destination for increased jobs and tourism revenue,” by improving Interstate 69, parks and museums.