FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The NFL’s big game is next Sunday and a Fort Wayne company can take at least a drop of credit for the success of both Philadelphia and Kansas City.

Wheelin’ Water hydration systems are used by both teams during team practices.

In fact, eight of the NFL’s 32 teams use the company’s system.

Owner Greg Parks told WANE 15 he launched the company, in part, to keep his son busy after an injury kept him from playing sports at Snider High School.