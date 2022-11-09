A shot of an FWCS logo at the Art Grile Center in Fort Wayne on Wednesday, 10/4/22.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne Community Schools will seek input from parents at a handful of meetings regarding a proposal to change high school start and end times to earlier in the day.

According to the district’s website, the proposed changes would begin in the 2023-24 school year and could cause a change to schedules for other grade levels as well.

The idea of an earlier start time is “to give students more opportunity to work, obtain internships and participate in co-curricular activities after school,” the district said in its notice about the meetings.

FWCS invited any parents who think a schedule change would impact them to attend one of the planned meetings.

Here is the schedule of those meetings:

Wednesday, Nov. 9, 6:30 p.m., Northrop High School, 7001 Coldwater Road

Thursday, Nov. 10, 6:30 p.m., South Side High School, 3601 S. Calhoun St.

Tuesday, Nov. 15, 6:30 p.m., Snider High School, 4600 Fairlawn Pass

Thursday, Nov. 17, 6:30 p.m., Wayne High School, 9100 Winchester Road

Monday, Nov. 28, 1 p.m., North Side High School, 475 E. State Blvd.

