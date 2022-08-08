FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – As the four districts in Allen County get ready to head back to the classroom, WANE 15 sat down with the superintendents to look ahead to the new year.

Fort Wayne Community Schools‘ superintendent Mark Daniel, Ph.D., became the district’s 15th superintendent in 2020. He’s a North Side High School graduate, making him the second superintendent in the district’s history to also be FWCS alumni.

The largest district in the state, FWCS has more than 28,000 students and 1,600 teachers.

FWCS goes back to school on August 10.

Watch the videos below to see Daniel’s discussion with Alyssa Ivanson.