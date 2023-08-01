A shot of an FWCS logo at the Art Grile Center in Fort Wayne on Wednesday, 10/4/22.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — As parents and students get ready for the start of a new school year, Fort Wayne Community Schools is also doing the same thing.

As the first day of school draws near, FWCS recently released a full schedule for every Back to School Night happening at schools within the district.

Here is the full list: