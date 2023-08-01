FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — As parents and students get ready for the start of a new school year, Fort Wayne Community Schools is also doing the same thing.
As the first day of school draws near, FWCS recently released a full schedule for every Back to School Night happening at schools within the district.
Here is the full list:
|Abbett
|Aug. 6 & 9
|2-5 p.m. & 5:30-7 p.m.
|Adams
|Aug. 8
|5-6 p.m.
|Arlington
|Aug. 9
|5-7 p.m.
|Blackhawk
|Aug. 16
|5-7 p.m.
|Bloomingdale
|Aug. 8
|4-5:45 p.m.
|Brentwood
|Aug. 8
|6-7 p.m.
|Bunche
|Aug. 1
|5:30-7 p.m.
|Croninger
|Aug. 8
|5-7 p.m.
|Fairfield
|Aug. 9
|4-5:30 p.m.
|Forest Park
|Aug. 8
|4:30-6:30 p.m.
|Franke Park
|Aug. 8
|4:30-6:30 p.m.
|Glenwood Park
|Aug. 8
|5-7 p.m.
|Haley
|Aug. 8
|5-7 p.m.
|Harris
|Aug. 9
|4-6 p.m.
|Harrison Hill
|Aug. 9
|4:30-6 p.m.
|Holland
|Aug. 7
|4-6 p.m.
|Indian Village
|Aug. 8
|5-6 p.m.
|Irwin
|Aug. 8
|5-6 p.m.
|Jefferson
|Aug. 23
|5-6 p.m.
|Kekionga
|Aug. 30
|6-7:30 p.m.
|Lakeside
|Aug. 9
|5-7:30 p.m.
|Lane
|Aug. 31
|5-6 p.m.
|Lincoln
|Aug. 8
|5:30-6:30 p.m.
|Lindley
|Aug. 9
|3:30-5:30 p.m.
|Maplewood
|Aug. 9
|4-5 p.m.
|Memorial Park
|Aug. 29
|6-7:15 p.m.
|Miami
|Aug. 24
|6-7 p.m.
|Northcrest
|Aug. 23
|5:30-7 p.m.
|Northrop
|Aug. 14
|4-6 p.m.
|Northwood
|Aug. 15
|6-7 p.m.
|North Side
|Aug. 18
|5-7 p.m.
|Portage
|Aug. 9
|5:30-6:30 p.m.
|Price
|Aug. 8
|5-7 p.m.
|Levan Scott
|Aug. 8
|4:30-6:30 p.m.
|Shambaugh
|Aug. 9
|4:30-6 p.m.
|Shawnee
|Aug. 9
|3:30-5:30 p.m.
|Snider
|Aug. 8
|5-7 p.m.
|South Side
|Aug. 25
|5-7 p.m.
|South Wayne
|Aug. 24
|6-7:30 p.m.
|St. Joseph Central
|Aug. 8
|4:30-6 p.m.
|Study
|Aug. 8
|4:30-6 p.m.
|Towles
|Aug. 8
|5:30-6:30 p.m.
|Washington
|Aug. 16
|5-6:15 p.m.
|Washington Center
|Aug. 9
|6-7 p.m.
|Wayne
|Aug. 17
|4:30-6 p.m.
|Waynedale
|Aug. 8
|3:30-5:30 p.m.
|Weisser Park
|Aug. 7 & 8
|5-6 p.m.
|Whitney Young
|Aug. 29
|5-6:30 p.m.