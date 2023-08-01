FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — As parents and students get ready for the start of a new school year, Fort Wayne Community Schools is also doing the same thing.

As the first day of school draws near, FWCS recently released a full schedule for every Back to School Night happening at schools within the district.

Here is the full list:

AbbettAug. 6 & 92-5 p.m. & 5:30-7 p.m.
AdamsAug. 85-6 p.m.
ArlingtonAug. 95-7 p.m.
BlackhawkAug. 165-7 p.m.
BloomingdaleAug. 84-5:45 p.m.
BrentwoodAug. 86-7 p.m.
BuncheAug. 15:30-7 p.m.
CroningerAug. 85-7 p.m.
FairfieldAug. 94-5:30 p.m.
Forest ParkAug. 84:30-6:30 p.m.
Franke ParkAug. 84:30-6:30 p.m.
Glenwood ParkAug. 85-7 p.m.
HaleyAug. 85-7 p.m.
HarrisAug. 94-6 p.m.
Harrison HillAug. 94:30-6 p.m.
HollandAug. 74-6 p.m.
Indian VillageAug. 85-6 p.m.
IrwinAug. 85-6 p.m.
JeffersonAug. 235-6 p.m.
KekiongaAug. 306-7:30 p.m.
LakesideAug. 95-7:30 p.m.
LaneAug. 315-6 p.m.
LincolnAug. 85:30-6:30 p.m.
LindleyAug. 93:30-5:30 p.m.
MaplewoodAug. 94-5 p.m.
Memorial ParkAug. 296-7:15 p.m.
MiamiAug. 246-7 p.m.
NorthcrestAug. 235:30-7 p.m.
NorthropAug. 144-6 p.m.
NorthwoodAug. 156-7 p.m.
North SideAug. 185-7 p.m.
PortageAug. 95:30-6:30 p.m.
PriceAug. 85-7 p.m.
Levan ScottAug. 84:30-6:30 p.m.
ShambaughAug. 94:30-6 p.m.
ShawneeAug. 93:30-5:30 p.m.
SniderAug. 85-7 p.m.
South SideAug. 255-7 p.m.
South WayneAug. 246-7:30 p.m.
St. Joseph CentralAug. 84:30-6 p.m.
StudyAug. 84:30-6 p.m.
TowlesAug. 85:30-6:30 p.m.
WashingtonAug. 165-6:15 p.m.
Washington CenterAug. 96-7 p.m.
WayneAug. 174:30-6 p.m.
WaynedaleAug. 83:30-5:30 p.m.
Weisser ParkAug. 7 & 85-6 p.m.
Whitney YoungAug. 295-6:30 p.m.
2023 FWCS Back to School Nights