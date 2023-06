FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — At Reservoir Park on Saturday you can enjoy the 5 F’s; Fish, Fun, Family, Friendship and Food.

The Fort Wayne Community Fishing Club is hosting its annual Fishing Derby from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. This is the 24th year of this event.

Kids 6-17 fish for free and one must bring their own equipment. Prizes are given out to winners in various categories.

For more information on how to get involved or attend, click here.