FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Veterans National Memorial Shrine and Museum will hold an event honoring the life of Civil War nurse and Fort Wayne native Eliza E. George Oct. 22.

Better known as “Mother George” or the “Angel of Mercy,” George accompanied Indiana regiments during the Civil War and helped nurse the sick and wounded before dying of typhoid fever in 1865.

The Indiana Sanitary Commission created a monument to her memory at the cemetery.

A 1964 biography by Hilary A. Sadler titled “Mother George: Fort Wayne’s Angel of Mercy” described George at the time as “the first and perhaps the only woman to be interred in a local cemetery with full military honors.”

The event will begin at 1:30 p.m. at Lindenwood Cemetery, where she is buried.

Several military and veteran groups will be in attendance, including the Woman’s Relief Corp, Sons of the Union Veterans of the Civil War, the 30th Indiana Volunteer Infantry and the 14 Michigan Volunteer Infantry.

Every group at the event will be dressed in contemporary clothing from the Civil War.

Golf carts will be available for individuals who need assistance getting around Lindenwood Cemetery.