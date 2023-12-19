FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — With the official start of winter only a couple days away, Fort Wayne City Utilities offered three tips to residents that can help keep pipes from freezing.

Disconnect and Drain Outdoor Hoses

According to City Utilities, leaving a hose attached to an outdoor faucet can burst the faucet and any water lines leading to it.

Some houses have a separate valve for outdoor faucets, according to City Utilities, which need to be shut off during colder months.

Know the Location of the Main Water Shutoff Valve

If a pipe does burst, turning off the main water valve can prevent a house from flooding, according to City Utilities.

City officials recommend keeping a tag on the main water valve to make it easy to locate during an emergency.

Insulate Pipes and Faucets in Unheated Areas

Wrapping pipes that are in unheated areas such as garages or crawl spaces with insulating tape can help prevent those pipes from bursting, according to City Utilities.

Meters in a garage should be kept in an insulated box, and outdoor meters should be checked for any damage before colder temperatures arrive.