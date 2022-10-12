FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — 4th District City Councilman and current council president Jason Arp confirmed to WANE 15 on Wednesday that the council, through its attorney, will submit a list of questions to Mayor Tom Henry’s administration following his OWI arrest last weekend.

Arp confirmed the council would like to know who will pay for the repair costs for the city-owned car the mayor was driving and the other vehicle in the crash.

The crash report indicates there was an estimated $25,001 to $50,000 in total damage between the two cars.

They’ll also be seeking answers regarding the mayor’s ability to drive a city vehicle once he’s allowed to drive again after a guilty plea to operating while intoxicated.

WANE 15 asked the mayor’s office those exact questions on Tuesday.

John Perlich, a spokesman for the mayor, said “information isn’t available at this time,” in response to a question about who would be paying for the damage from the crash and if taxpayer money will be used.

Perlich also said “We would anticipate that the Mayor would be allowed to drive a city vehicle again,” when asked about the mayor’s ability to drive a city-owned car again when his license is reinstated — despite a violation of the city’s drug/alcohol policy for its employees.

Councilman Arp, who said in August he’s considering a run for mayor in 2023, released the following statement after the mayor’s arrest on Sunday:

“I was saddened to hear the news this morning. We can all be thankful that no one was injured. My family will keep the mayor and his family in our prayers during this difficult time. It’s best that we limit our comments until all investigations into the matter have been concluded.”

The councilman said he’d like to limit comments regarding other questions the council is looking into and the situation as a whole until the matter is completely resolved.

