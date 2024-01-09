FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne settled on a 2024 budget months ago, but one early-year expense was not budgeted for: big raises for police officers and firefighters represented by unions.

On Tuesday, Fort Wayne City Council approved $4,000 raises for members of the Fort Wayne Patrolmen’s Benevolent Association (PBA), and City Council will look at getting raises for the Fort Wayne Professional Firefighters Union (IAF 124) and members of the Fraternal Order of Police Labor Council (FOPLC) in the near future.

City Council voted 7-0 in favor of the pay raises, with At Large Fort Wayne City Councilman Marty Bender abstaining and City Council President Tom Freistroffer being absent.

The $4,000 salary increase for PBA members only applies to officers who are “First-Class Patrol Officers,” which requires an officer to have two years of service with the Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD).

“I don’t know that $4,000 is enough … but I do think that it’s a good start,” said 1st District Fort Wayne City Councilman Paul Ensley.

As part of the addendum, probationary officers — officers with less than two years of service — will have a salary that is 90% of a First-Class Patrol Officer’s salary.

“We struggle in recruitment along with other agencies who are after the same pool of people,” FWPD Chief Steve Reed said while pointing out how other agencies have made changes to increase salaries. “We are trying to keep up a little bit.”

The raises were discussed last year, but ultimately tabled so the 2024 session of City Council could handle what is regarded as a significant decision.

“I think it’s very important that we support our police officers and firefighters and are competitive on our pay,” said 1st District Councilman Paul Ensley on Dec. 5 when the issue was held.

Another benefit the addendum will provide officers include health insurance premiums taht are fully funded for officers hired after Jan. 1, 2014.

Officers with at least 20 years of service with the FWPD will also be provided “secure” insurance at no cost after retirement.

Ultimately, City Council has recognized that it’s a cost they’re willing to pay to keep Fort Wayne’s emergency services well-staffed for the sake of the city’s safety.

“We need to pay the people doing the job in order to keep them,” said Bender, who also spent nearly 50 years as an officer with the FWPD before retiring in December.