FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Starting Tuesday, the City of Fort Wayne’s 2024 budget will go before Fort Wayne City Council as councilmembers face a deadline to revise and approve the budget before the end of October.

The budget, which has already been revised and approved by Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry, will be looked at during multiple City Council meetings before it receives final approval Oct. 24, said Fort Wayne City Controller Garry Morr.

Ahead of Tuesday’s City Council meeting, Morr said he feels good about the city’s 2024 budget.

“I’m really proud to say that we do have a balanced budget. Not every city can say that,” Morr said.

Morr said the budget will allocate roughly $235 million to various departments, although City Council has the power to cut funding from departments.

However, City Council only has the power to cut funding and cannot allocate more money to other departments, Morr said.

Morr said two-thirds of the budget will go toward public safety departments, such as police firefighters and animal control, but another major emphasis of the 2024 budget included neighborhood infrastructure improvements.

The 2024 budget will also feature 4.6% tax reduction for citizens, which Morr said would hopefully please people.

“That is a pretty good feeling,” Morr said. “It really is.”

After Tuesday, councilmembers will meet with city departments over multiple City Council meetings before final passage Oct. 24.