FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne City Council added a new member to represent District 4 Tuesday night.

Republican Councilman Elect Scott Myers took the victory against Democrat Patti Hays with 54% of the votes.

Myers currently serves as an assistant professor at IU School of Medicine in Fort Wayne and is a Pediatric Specialist. After his big win, Myers shared one of his big goals for the term to come.

“As a physician who works with first responders, I’ve always had an interest in helping improve our first responders situation,” Myers said. “And as you know, there have been some challenges with EMS responses and things like that. We have first responders, I just want to help support them and optimize our 911 services. That’s one of my interests.”

The Republican Party expands its majority of city council, with 6 of the 9 council members being Republican. Myers said he plans to work together with all council members.

“I’m a big believer in focusing on solutions. And so I don’t think it’s all about party I think we can all work together and do great things for the city,” Myers said.