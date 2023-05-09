FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne City Council discussed clearing right of way for new construction at Indiana Tech.

The move will vacate Schick Street from East Washington Boulevard to East Wayne Street at 914 to 982 Schick Street to accommodate the construction of new residential facilities and parking for Indiana Tech.

Councilman Geoff Paddock also serves on the Indiana Tech Board of Trustees and is excited at the prospect of Indiana Tech’s enrollment growing.

“What Indiana Tech has decided was to build more student housing to attract more on-campus students,” Paddock said. “The studies that we’ve seen show that if we build these new dorms and they are as attractive as we have on campus elsewhere, we’ll see more students come to campus.”

City Council still needs to give final approval to clear right of way for the project.