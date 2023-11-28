FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — On Tuesday, Fort Wayne City Council discussed an ordinance that would allow chickens to be owned within Fort Wayne city limits.

City Council voted 4-3 – councilmembers Russ Jehl and Tom Didier were absent — in favor of introducing the ordinance, which would amend city code to allow chickens within city limits.

Councilmembers Glynn Hines, Geoff Paddock and Michelle Chambers votes against introducing the proposal, and although 6th District Councilwoman Sharon Tucker voted in favor of introduction, she said she does not plan to support the ordinance moving forward.

“I am open to conversation always. I will not be close-minded on it, but at the current time, it’s not something that I’m looking to move forward on supporting,” Tucker said.

Tucker said her district already deals with chickens being loose and causing problems for the community.

“We deal with it right now, and it is a huge hassle,” Tucker said. “It is a huge barrier and burden in my community.”

Currently, city code prohibits ownership of “domestic farm animals” within city limits unless approved by the Department of Planning Services.

The City of Fort Wayne defines a “domestic farm animal” as the following:

Poultry

Cattle

Emus

Goats

Horses

Ponies

Llamas

Ostriches

Sheep

Pigs

“Similar Animals”

If the ordinance passes, Fort Wayne residents would be able to keep up to five hens within city limits with some stipulations, including requiring a chicken coop, excluding roosters and restricting chickens to personal use.

Chickens would also not be allowed on multi-family properties, according to the ordinance.

City Council will look at a do-pass recommendation vote and a final passage vote at future meetings.