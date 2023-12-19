FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — On Tuesday, Fort Wayne City Council voted in favor of an ordinance that will provide up to around $271,000 in funding to the Oxford Street Streetscape project.

The project plans to add improvements including pedestrian safety, traffic calming, and aesthetic enhancements such as streetscape, lighting, neighborhood identity, and landscaping to a stretch of Oxford Street between Lafayette Street to South Anthony Boulevard.

Residents received multiple opportunities to make comments and give opinions on the project in October and early December.

It is unclear when construction on the project will begin.