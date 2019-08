FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo was without main power early Thursday morning.

This image shows an outage map that is affecting the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo.

The zoo posted to Facebook at 9 a.m. that power and phone service was down. The post said the zoo would not open for the day until power was restored.

Backup generators were powered on for what the animals needed.

Power was restored by 10:30 a.m. Officials said a goose likely flew into power lines outside the zoo, causing a trip.

The goose appeared to be OK.