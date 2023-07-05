FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — On Wednesday, people at the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo participated in activities that focused on the “gross parts of animal life.”

The zoo hosted “Grossology Day” from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, which showed zoo patrons “how essential and even cool the off-putting aspects of nature are for survival in engaging and educational ways.”

“Many animals have strange adaptations that some may think are a little gross,” said Michele Smurl, director of Animal Care. “However, it is our goal to help zoo guests learn about animals with unique features and to encourage guests to view those animals in a more positive light.”

Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo had stations spread out across Central Zoo that focused on subjects such as fecal matter, vomit and different types of animal skin.