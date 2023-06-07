FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) For over a decade, visitors to the Big Red Barn at the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo were greeted by the welcoming face of Ellie the Irish Dexter Cow.
Ellie turned 16 back on May 26, but because of what the zoo described in a Facebook post as “age related health concerns,” Ellie was recently humanely euthanized.
Known for her love of hay and honey, Ellie was a beloved member of the Indiana Family Farm and will always remain a part of our Zoo family. She will be fondly remembered by all, especially her care team.Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo Facebook post