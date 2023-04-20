FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — With the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo only two days away from starting its 59th season, the zoo gave those with membership packages a sneak peek at some of the newest attractions.

Among the new attractions coming to the zoo include a new evening event called “Rock and Roar,” a new chicken feeding exhibit, and upgrades to the tiger habitat in Tiger Forest.

“When they look into the tiger habitat, they will notice a larger water feature, larger logs — more appropriately sized — [and] some level of clearance so that the tigers themselves will be more visually accessible to our guests,” said zoo curator Stacy Rhody.

The zoo will be open daily from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m., but those hours will change once summer begins.