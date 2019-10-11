Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo kicks off annual Halloween events

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – With Halloween just a few weeks away, the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo is getting in the spirit and offering a fun experience for the whole family.

The 41st Annual Wild Zoo Halloween kicks off Friday and continues over the next three weekends.

Each day, kids and their families can visit the zoo to see some of its animals and attractions, while dressed up in their favorite costumes.

Guests can also trick-or-treat for candy along the treat trails, see giant-sized pumpkins, check out animal sculptures made out of pumpkins, and even pick their own mini-pumpkin from the pumpkin patch.

The Halloween-themed event runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday through Sunday each weekend from Oct. 11-27.

There will be special free offers and features each day:

Oct. 11 – Free rides on the Endangered Species Carousel

Oct. 12 – Princess and superhero meet-and-greet from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Oct. 13 – Family Fun Concert with music by the Atomic Sharks from noon to 3 p.m. in the Australian Plaza

Oct. 18 – Free rides on the Endangered Species Carousel

Oct. 19 – Princess and superhero meet-and-greet from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Oct. 20 – Family Fun Concert with music by the Atomic Sharks

Oct. 25 – Free train rides

Oct. 26 – Halloween animal enrichment fall treats

Oct. 27 – Family Fun Concert with music by the Atomic Sharks

October 25-27 is also Truck and Tractor Weekend.

General admission to the Wild Zoo Halloween is $5 for all ages. Anyone wanting to trick-or-treat will pay $9, and zoo members get $2 off admission. Babies age 1 and under get in free but will be charged $4 if they receive treats.

For a full list of Wild Zoo Halloween activities, CLICK HERE.

In addition to the family-friendly activities, there will also be one night for adults only. The Maskzoorade is on Friday, October 11 from 7:30-10:30 p.m. The costume party costs $50 for general admission and includes two drink tickets, food, rides, and other activities. You must be 21 or older to attend. You can buy tickets for the Maskzoorade HERE.

All Halloween events at the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo serve as a fundraiser for the zoo, which is a not-for-profit organization that receives no tax funding for operations.