FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo will open its brand new ropes course to the public Saturday.

In a Facebook post from the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo, staff invited the public to join them for the grand opening of the Bamboo Forest Adventure Play.

“Opening at noon on Saturday, Sept. 30, guests can join us for a ribbon cutting and you can be the first in line to experience the newest section of the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo,” said the zoo in the Facebook post.

The cost for the Adventure Play Ropes Course as well as Adventure Play Little Tykes is $10.

Bamboo Forest will include;

• Adventure Play for kids of all ages

• Two-story ropes-style course with 27 different elements

• Free flying sky rail over 120’ in length

• Sky tykes for kids under 48” with 11 different elements

• As well as a Marketplace, family restrooms and more!



The public is encouraged to purchase tickets in advance online.