Fort Wayne Children’s Choir begin overseas Irish tour

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Children with gifted singing voices are on their way overseas for a 10-day tour of Ireland. The Fort Wayne Children’s Choir left for their trip Friday.

Forty-four members of the group will be accompanied by seven chaperones, as well as Executive Artistic Director Jonathan Busarow and Accompanist Irene Ator. The Ireland tour includes performances in Waterford on June 23, Killarney on June 25, Ennistymon on June 27, and Dublin on June 29, as well as plenty of sightseeing opportunities.

“Our students have the opportunity not only to travel the world sharing the gift of music, but they also serve as ambassadors for our community,” Jonathan Busarow, Executive Artistic Director for the Fort Wayne Children’s Choir, said. “We represent Fort Wayne the best way they know how—with music. The Children’s Choir represents almost 300 children from 40 different zip codes in Northeast Indiana. Students benefit not only from the cultural exchange, but they also get to experience this alongside friends with a musical skill that will last a lifetime.”

The Fort Wayne Children’s Choir participates in tours each summer, traveling abroad every three years. Previous overseas tours include Hungary, Austria and Germany in 2016; England in 2011; and Newfoundland in 2009. The choir will return June 30.

The Fort Wayne Children’s Choir contributes to the community’s cultural environment by providing opportunities to experience the unique beauty of 320 professionally trained young voices. The FWCC is proud to represent 88 different schools in addition to 29 home school groups from eight different northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio counties. If interested in auditioning, click on the link for more information.