Fort Wayne businessman set to open ‘replacement’ bait and tackle shop

FORT WAYNE, Ind (WANE)- Fort Wayne will soon have a new bait and tackle shop. Ben’s Bait and Tackle is located at 1615 Sherman Boulevard, and opens for business Friday, June 28th.

At the back end of Ben’s Barbershop sits Ben’s Bait and Tackle.

“A lot of the guys that come into the barbershop, they’re always talking about fishing, and we had no place to go to get minnows and worms, and crickets, and tackle. So we said, “Let’s do it,”” says Ben Franke, owner of Ben’s Bait and Tackle.

A hole was felt in the fishing community when North Side Bait and Tackle closed this past March. Demolition on the business started less than a month ago.

“They were upset, a lot of guys were upset. A lot of guys were upset that it was going in, upset about the roundabout. So, we all finally made sense to open one up.”

Ben transformed an apartment in the back of shop into Ben’s Bait and Tackle. The shop is filled with everything a fisher needs: live, frozen, and fake bait, nets, buoys and lures.

All the items donned on walls that add a personal, family touch to the shop.

“We actually got all the wood, came from my grandpa’s cabin. He passed away last year, and the guy who bought the cabin was tearing it down. So, we came and took all the knotty pine off the cabin and brought it in here, and made it look more like a bait shop.”

The work started in March, and it’s finally ready to open on Friday, June 28th. Ben calls the new place a replacement to North Side.

“The only reason why I did it was because they’re going, they’re gone. And I’ve been really blessed the owner of North Side Bait and Tackle has been working with me to get this place up and running.”

Ben’s Bait and Tackle will be open 7 days a week, from 5 a.m. until 5 p.m.