FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A Fort Wayne boy was honored Thursday for a 911 call that helped save his mother.

Elijah Casiano, 5, was at home with his younger brother when he realized his mom Kirstin was unconscious on the couch due to seizures related to epilepsy.

The boy knew his mom hadn’t taken her medicine and quickly called for help.

On the other end of the line was dispatcher Janet Ritter. She said they get calls from kids often, but none are as helpful as Elijah was.

“He did absolutely amazing. He did better than most adults do,” Ritter said.

The 911 audio shows that Elijah was able to tell Ritter all the essential information. He relayed that his mom was passed out and had been shaking, his dad was at work, the family’s address, and what kind of color car was in the driveway.

Kirstin Casiano said that they’ve trained him about what to do in that situation. To know he actually faced it and handled it is something they’re very proud of.

“It just makes me feel so great and so proud for him to know that he actually knows to do it,” Casiano said.

Elijah summed up his knowing what to do in a different way: he just had to remember a very short phone number.

“Because it’s only like two ones and one nine,” Elijah said.

The Fort Wayne CCP Board, which includes County Commissioner Richard Beck, Sheriff David Gladieux and the police and fire chiefs, honored Elijah as a “kid hero” for his actions.

He received a special certificate, was given a super hero cape, and got to meet a super hero himself: Captain America.

“It was great,” Elijah said.

It was his first time calling 911 and his mom said she’s thankful he did what he did. She suggests that all parents make sure their children know their home address and how to call 911.