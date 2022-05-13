FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The popular racetrack was vandalized earlier this week. Fort Wayne BMX is asking why someone would steal a sign created in memory of a former biker.

Barney Goodwin, the operator of track, is searching for answers after someone stole one of the signs on a container at the racetrack. One sign has Fort Wayne BMX’s logo, while the sign that was stolen has sentimental value.

A replica of their logo dedicated to Carson Stoffel was stolen sometime Wednesday night after the track’s races. Someone had jumped the fence and stole the sign before the track’s staff returned on Thursday.

Where the sign used to be

Only one sign remains on the container now

What the stolen sign looked like

A memorial to Carson Stoffel

Stoffel was a 15-year-old rider who passed away on June 16th, 2019. He was from Huntington and called Fort Wayne one of his home tracks; he would spend three to four days here and then three to four days at a track in Warsaw. He died as a result of injuries sustained in a biking crash at an Illinois BMX track.

The memory of him is special for the adults and bikers who attend the track. Stoffel was a wonderful person who inspires the staff and the riders everyday. There has been an outpouring of love all over the world after Stoffel’s passing.

Goodwin has a message for the person who stole the sign. He says to just bring it back. If you jumped the fence once, you can do it again. He also says the security footage will be reviewed to determine who did it.

Goodwin is upset because this is a setback for the track. As a result of the vandalism, more security measures will have to be put in place. This takes away time and finances that could have been set aside for the biking program.

The response to the vandalism has been fantastic on Facebook. People have offered to pay for the sign for be remade.

Fort Wayne BMX has practices and races on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday. It is a great community where parents and kids can make lifelong friends. They are in the fourth year of their Rookie Camp Program and new this year, an anonymous sponsor is paying for it. Therefore, if you finish the program, you can get your money back.

To support Fort Wayne BMX and find out about what they have to offer, visit their website here.