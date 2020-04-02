Fort Wayne BioLife employee confirmed to have coronavirus

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Getz BioLife center team has been informed that an employees has been diagnosed with COVID-19.

The employee is currently recovering at home. BioLife said the Department of Health has been notified.

They said the exposure did not occur at the center and they believe the follow-on risk is considered low based on the employee’s activities during their last shift prior to developing symptoms.

BioLife said in an abundance of caution their center has undergone a thorough cleaning and sanitation.



They are closely monitoring the situation and are regularly checking the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) website for new guidance or additional recommendations.

A spokesperson for BioLife told WANE 15, “The collection of plasma is necessary for producing plasma-derived therapies that are life-saving or life-sustaining for patients. It has been identified as a critical service by the federal government given its closure is deemed to pose greater risk to patient care. We’d like to thank all our employees and donors for their continuing commitment to those who are critically ill and who rely on us for their medicines.”