AUBURN, Ind. (WANE) — The Fort Wayne Ballet hosts their last free show of the season in Auburn.

The completely free event is a part of their “The Firefly Tour.” Sunday’s event is at the DeKalb Outdoor Theatre, 301 Center St. Auburn IN. This is a family-friendly performance at 2:00 p.m.

After the performance, kids can take the stage themselves and meet the dancers.