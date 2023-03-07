FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds are one step closer to being spent on Fort Wayne street and sidewalk projects.

At Tuesday’s Fort Wayne City Council meeting, council voted unanimously to give several projects a do-pass recommendation to use ARPA funds.

Those projects include Harvester Community-Chestnut St from Edsall Avenue to Redwood Avenue, North Triangle Neighborhood Concrete Repairs, and Pettit-Rudisill Neighborhood Concrete Project.

The $3 million headed to the project is much needed in the eyes of some city councilmembers.

“These older neighborhoods do have a lot of areas that are crumbling that need that TLC,” said 2nd District councilman Russ Jehl.

Fort Wayne’s Director of Public Works, Shan Gunawardena, also told WANE 15 that the approval process for these projects is a little different than others. And it has to do with the ARPA funds.

Normally, projects are already bid out and ready for final approval when they are brought to council by public works, but these projects will need the ARPA funding to get approved in the weeks to come before approval of a construction contract.