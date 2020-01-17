Fort Wayne area prepares for wintry mess

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Preparations were underway today, ahead of an incoming winter weather system that will result in poor road conditions.

The Indiana Department of Transportation prepped the roads ahead of slick conditions that will take place later this evening and into tomorrow morning.

“Phase one began this morning, those trucks out there doing the salt brining. Phase two is when we activate our resources, that’s when we call those yellow trucks and get them on the road. Then we’ll move into what we call clean up mode. It doesn’t look like we’ll have to do a lot of clean up because it’s going to get warm and it’s going to melt off, so Mother Nature is going to do the cleaning up for us,” said Nichole Thomas, from the Indiana Department of Transportation.

The City of Fort Wayne has also been doing preparations ahead of the advancing wave of wintry weather.

“Starting yesterday and also today, we’ve been using our liquid brine on the streets, on the intersections, and on overpasses to pre-treat those areas to make sure that we can have as limited amount of ice as possible, but motorists should still be cautious, because even when we pre-treat you’re still going to have icy patches and people just need to always slow down when we have a winter event,” said city spokesman Frank Suarez.

In general, drivers should use caution out on the roadways as they will become slick over a short time. Drivers should plan a few extra minutes for their commutes and should allow for a few extra minutes when coming to a stop.

Drives around the Fort Wayne area could see what roads had been pre-treated, as lines from the liquid-brine solution were visible.