FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — As TRAA continues to experience “changes and challenges” amid attempts to hire more workers, the City of Fort Wayne said it is working with TRAA to ensure residents continue to receive “life-saving care.”

On Friday, the City of Fort Wayne said City Administration anticipates receiving a request from TRAA for “supplemental funding assistance” for an unknown period of time.

The city said TRAA will also likely make a similar request to Allen County government officials.

In response to the anticipated requests, Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry has directed division leaders in the City Administration to set up a plan with financial modeling and forecasts to be ready to respond when needed.

The City of Fort Wayne also said “public safety has been and continues to be a top priority.”