FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) It’s a question parents and kids ask every year; “What are trick or treat hours this year.”

In Fort Wayne little ghouls and goblins can go door to door from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on October 31, which is a Tuesday.

The Fort Wayne Police Department asks those taking part to only trick or treat during those hours. Also, trick or treaters should only visit homes with their front lights on.